BBG Plant Sale to cause traffic delays

The Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens will have hundreds of plants available for purchase at their annual Spring Plant Sale Thursday through Saturday, drawing in large crowds and impacting traffic in the area.

The city warns that travelers should expect delays on Lane Park Road over the weekend due to the event.

The sale is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.