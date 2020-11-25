BCT creates interactive holiday performance

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Children's Theatre. The E.L.V.E.S. The Experience performances begin Friday, November 27.

Birmingham Children’s Theater has created an online, interactive experience for families during the holiday season.

The world premiere show, E.L.V.E.S. The Experience, was written by local playwright Sina Skates.

This live, Zoom-centered performance for young audiences is an interactive experience that is equal parts story and activity. Up to 10 kids at a time will take part in a treasure hunt around their own homes to help collect the items needed to save the North Pole.

Parents get to do some prep work prior to the event and children will be surprised at the magic that unfolds during the show.

The show features two elves, Jojo and Francis, who welcome the children to a virtual tour of the North Pole when things start to go wrong and the audience is there to help them get things back on track.

While working together to help the elves save Christmas, children will have a chance to connect with other kids in a special interactive performance that will spark imagination and bring magic to the holiday season!

Performances begin Friday, November 27 and are currently scheduled to run through Sunday, December 13. Show times vary, and performances are 45 to 60 minutes. Additional performances will be added based on demand.

Tickets are purchased per connected device and start at $15 for the first weekend of performances. Tickets and information can be found at www.bct123.org/north-pole.