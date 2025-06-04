Becky Holt announces bid for council seat

×

Longtime community servant, nonprofit executive and advocate for families, Becky Holt has officially announced her candidacy for Mountain Brook City Council. Holt will seek to fill the seat currently held by Council President Virginia Smith, who is not seeking re-election.

As a mom, a neighbor, and someone deeply invested in this community, I care about keeping Mountain Brook a safe, welcoming, and vibrant place to raise a family,” said Holt. “I’m running to ensure we continue the strong work ethic and trusted leadership our city expects — while focusing on the things that matter most to our residents.”

As she seeks election, Holt looks to continue the work of those before her while adding her own touch to the city's legacy.

“I want to follow the example of leaders like Virginia Smith and Stewart Welch to help protect what makes Mountain Brook so special,” Holt added. “This campaign is about service, trust, and getting the job done."

With Smith announcing her plans to retire from public service, she's fully endorsed Holt as her replacement.

As I prepare to conclude my service on the Mountain Brook City Council, I do so with great confidence in the future of our city — and in the next generation of leadership ready to step forward. That’s why I am proud to endorse Becky Holt for City Council. Becky has spent years investing in the well-being of our community, most notably as Executive Director of All In Mountain Brook. She has worked tirelessly to support our families, strengthen public safety, and promote the kind of thoughtful engagement that makes Mountain Brook such a special place to call home. I have also had the privilege of watching Becky serve on the Board of Zoning Adjustment, the Library Board, and in many other volunteer roles across the city. In every setting, she brings clarity, compassion, and a willingness to listen. Seeing her dedication and understanding of our city has given me complete confidence that Becky is prepared to hit the ground running on Day One. She is not running for a title — she is stepping up to serve, just as she has always done. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this community, so it brings me great peace to know that leaders like Becky Holt are ready to continue the work with the same heart, humility, and commitment to excellence. Please join me in voting for Becky on August 26.” City Council President Virginia Smith

Holt currently serves as Executive Director of ALL IN Mountain Brook, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the mental health, safety and well-being of local youth and families. Her professional background includes nearly two decades of work as a speech-language pathologist, clinical educator and leadership roles within major health systems.

Photo courtesy of Focus Birmingham Becky Holt serves as Executive Director of ALL IN Mountain Brook and is on the city's Board of Zoning Adjustment. She announced she is running for a City Council seat on June 4, 2025.

A familiar face in Mountain Brook civic life, Holt currently serves on the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustment, was previously on the O’Neal Library Board, held executive roles in the Junior League of Birmingham and led efforts across schools, churches and nonprofits to improve community engagement and quality of life.

Her campaign will focus on three key priorities:

Public Safety: Supporting first responders and ensuring neighborhoods remain secure.

Youth & Family Spaces: Maintaining and improving parks, fields, and community facilities.

Strong Schools: Collaborating with education leaders to support student success.

Becky and her husband, Tyler, live in Mountain Brook with their children, Jonathan and Maggie, who attend local schools.

To learn more about her campaign, visit beckyforcouncil.com.