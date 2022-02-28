Beloved chef Rodney Davis receives key to city as thanks

× Expand Photo by Eric Taunton. Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch presents a key to the city to longtime Otey's Tavern chef Rodney Davis to honor his 30 years of service at the restaurant.

When long-time Otey's Tavern chef Rodney Davis went to work at the Crestline eatery in 1992, he had no idea that he would be working there for 30 years.

A graduate of UAB with an associates degree in business, Davis fell in love with the service industry while working at the Back Alley, a restaurant in Birmingham.

And when he had the chance to go to Otey's, "it was just a great fit," Davis said.

"Before I make a decision, I always pray about it," he said. "I never got an inkling of feeling like 'Hey, you need to leave.' It's always been 'Stay there, do what you do, and you'll be successful.' It has brought me opportunities that I couldn't have even imagined."

His long career at Otey's Tavern also brought him some local recognition in an unexpected way on the morning of Jan. 18.

Mayor Stewart Welch, along with numerous Mountain Brook officials and residents, sur­prised Davis with a key to the city. Welch and the others met at Utopia Cleaners and Laundry a few doors down from Otey's before surprising Davis with family, close friends and cake.

"You've made such a big difference in the community," Welch said. "What we want to do is present you with the key to the city. Thank you for all that you've been to our community for the last 30 years."

Davis said the best part of working at Otey's is the Mountain Brook community. He said both the customers and his employees treat him like family and he does the same. "It's just a family oriented community," Davis said.

"A lot of the people who I have watched grow up here, watched grow up as babies, now they have babies of their own and they come back and bring their babies to let me see them. It's a great family-oriented commu­nity with some great people."

Liz Knecht, a Mountain Brook resident, said she met Davis 30 years ago. She used to eat dinner at Otey's twice a week with her dad, she said, and remembers Davis always making time to speak with her, even ifhe was cooking several meals in the kitchen.

"We always say that Rodney is truly an angel on Earth," Knecht said. "He's the kind­est person I know. He loves - truly - every single person who he comes in contact with, and you can feel it." Will Haver, owner of Otey's, said he's known Davis for 14 years and has never seen him have a negative attitude.

"He's so positive," Haver said. "I've never seen Rodney have a bad day, I've never heard him say a negative word about anybody. Just who he is as a person brightens your day."

"My parents always told me that in order to have a friend, you have to be friendly," Davis said. "That's the way I try to present myself, in a respectful and friendly manner. Some days I could be having the worst day in the world but no one would ever know it because I'm not going to show that. I'm going to still be friendly, respectful and nice to everyone."