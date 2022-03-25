Beloved Mountain Brook resident remembered: Donna Greene leaves legacy of leading girls Bible studies for 4 decades

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sharon Head. Donna Greene died Jan. 31 at the age of 74. The thousands of women whose lives Donna impacted immediately took to Facebook to share photos and memories with Greene.

One February day in 1982, Joy Cooper was standing in her kitchen with Mountain Brook resident Donna Greene waiting for school to let out. Greene would be leading a new Bible study for sixth grade girls at Cooper’s house.

Suddenly, all the girls started arriving at once. From her kitchen window, Cooper could see what looked like a mob of 11-year-olds marching up the driveway with their mothers.

“I looked at Donna and said, ‘Oh my goodness. God answered our prayers,’” Cooper said.

This was the beginning of a longstanding Mountain Brook tradition. Every year for the past 40 years, Greene spoke to more and more girls about Jesus from Cooper’s downstairs playroom, expanding her Bible studies to more ages of girls in middle school and high school. There weren’t nearly enough chairs to sit all of the attentive listeners, but the girls were happy to crowd in and sit on the floor, Cooper said.

Donna Greene died Jan. 31 at the age of 74. The thousands of women whose lives Donna impacted immediately took to Facebook to share photos and memories with Greene.

Even if you didn’t attend Greene’s Bible studies, if you live in Mountain Brook or the Birmingham area, you most likely know someone who did. She reached more than 4,000 girls through her Bible studies, and she always kept up with them. She attended their weddings, watched their babies grow up, and then a new generation would attend her Bible studies.

Those who knew her say she loved and accepted everyone, and she never had a critical spirit.

“She was an absolutely beautiful person,” said Anne Dumas, whose daughter attended Greene’s Bible studies. Dumas also served on Greene’s board of directors. “It didn’t matter who you were; she would take people in, invite them in, nourish them and care for them.”

Starting the Ministry

Her Bible studies, which were called The Community Ministry for Girls, didn’t start in Cooper’s basement. Before that, Greene was leading after-school Bible clubs at Briarwood Christian School.

Only a few Mountain Brook girls attended these, and Cooper knew “God needed more girls,” she said. So she prayed about it and asked Donna to start a second club at her house.

Cooper hosted a coffee hangout at her house to introduce 50 or so moms of sixth grade girls to Greene. They didn’t know how many girls would actually come the next week, though. But God answered her prayers again, Cooper said, and 46 girls came to that first Bible study in her playroom.

“It was one of the most exciting things I’ve ever been involved in,” Cooper said.

Word spread from there. Greene was a Christian but didn’t preach anything specific to any denominations. “She could just relate to people so well,” Cooper said.

Greene was a creature of habit. Her Bible studies went well because there was a plan and a “method to her madness,” said Sharon Head, her assistant of 32 years.

“Every week, for 100 girls or however many we had, we would pour Coca-Cola into styrofoam cups and have a tray full of cookies,” Head said. “I was there, got things organized, got the lessons out. I helped from a logistical standpoint.”

Over the years, her role morphed into something more behind the scenes: collecting donations, writing letters of thanks, booking buses for trips and more.

In the early days, Greene taught about 500 girls at any given time. Then in the ‘90s, she got cancer and had to pull back some.

Through the ups and downs, Greene was always positive, Head said.

“She looked at problems as adventures,” she said. “For example, say the bus on the way to Atlanta got a flat tire, she found a way to turn that into an adventure. People were attracted to her because she had a positive disposition. It’s not that she lived in a world with rose-colored glasses. She was biblically sound, and she knew we live in a broken world. But she knew the God she served was greater than the issues of the world. She had a point of view like, how will God use this for good? So things were adventures, not problems.”

She had a good memory and would remember details about you — even as her numbers grew and you were one of thousands.

“She would ask you, ‘Hey, how’s your mom?’” Head said. “She wanted to be invested in your life and to know what was going on in your life. When she was with you, she was there with you.”

Head admired Greene for her good habits. She also said Greene “loved people where they were. Greene believed that there was great joy and reward in following God, but she didn’t condemn others who were in a different place in their lives.

“She communicated that in a way that wasn’t condemning, but loving,” Head said. “She didn’t forsake giving them biblical truth in her love.”

Of the 32 years that Sharon worked with Greene as her assistant, she almost retired on four different occasions.

“You don’t need me — you can hire a much younger person who can do this job a lot better,” Head would tell Greene year after year.

But Greene always persuaded her to stay. Greene called Head her brain, and she told Head that she couldn’t do it without her.

“Donna liked consistency, and I gave her for whatever reason comfort in my consistency.”

Head recognized that Greene had a unique gift, and this is what kept her by her side year after year, she said.

“I thought it was important for me to give her the opportunity to exercise her gifts to her full extent,” she said. “If I could take things off her plate to free her to do what she did best, that was a really good way to serve her and honor the Lord.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ashley Turner. Donna Green, center back row, poses with some of her Bible study leaders in 2016. “She had a place where these girls could go and feel comfortable,” Anne Dumas said. “How wonderful it is to go to high school with that positive grounding and bonding and to be guided through like that all the way through high school.”

Capturing the Essence

Dumas was tasked with writing Greene’s obituary. This was a struggle, she said. “It’s so hard to capture the essence of who she was.”

In that obituary, you’ll learn that Greene was a four-time New York City Marathon runner and a breast cancer survivor. She spent a year as a flight attendant for American Airlines and taught at Briarwood Christian School. She was honored by the American Cancer Society Birmingham at the 2020 Hope Gala and often took her girls on trips to the Hope Lodge to support their mission.

At her celebration of life at Mountain Brook Community Church on Feb. 27, her close friends and family listed some of Greene’s other accomplishments and qualities. She was the queen of fun and adventure, said her family member Bethany Moore. Greene always found a reason to celebrate. She also loved baking pound cakes and cupcakes and earned the nickname Cupcake Donna, the Rev. Tim Kallam said.

When Dumas went to Greene’s house to sort through her things after her death, she found a bookcase with dozens of photo albums — each one spanning a year or two since the early seventies. Inside, Greene kept pages and pages of photos of her girls. She documented the mission trips they took and all the little moments in between. She had individual photos and group photos.

“She had a place where these girls could go and feel comfortable,” Dumas said. “How wonderful it is to go to high school with that positive grounding and bonding and to be guided through like that all the way through high school.”

She always wanted people to feel special, Head said.

“After my daughter was born, for the first several years on her birthday, Donna would have all the girls sign a massive birthday card,” Head said. “She got a poster board from Smith’s Variety, folded it in half, decorated the front, took it and got it laminated. She would have all the girls bring a dollar. And she would buy a really nice birthday gift for my daughter. That was the first five years of her life. She’s 28 now, and I still keep all the cards in the attic.”

A member lost a child, and Greene ministered to her. She went into the lives of anybody in need of being loved, Cooper said. Someone got cancer, and Greene frequently visited her, got in bed with her, talked to her and prayed with her, up until the girl died.

Passing the Torch

When Village Living asked Greene in 2012 how long she would continue to lead Bible studies in Mountain Brook, she said: “Only The Lord knows the answer to that. Bible study does not depend upon Donna Greene. Roots grow deep in the hearts of the girls, and I hope that my ministries will continue for a long time through the young women I have taught.”

At her celebration of life, one of her former girls, Bradford Greene Phelan, encouraged the audience to continue Greene’s legacy.

“It’s our turn,” she said. “The torch has been passed from Donna Greene. It’s our turn to continue this legacy of living a surrendered life for the kingdom of God to expand like she did. To live a selfless life of service. To live a still life in the presence of our Jesus.”

As of now, Cooper said she isn’t sure how they will continue the ministry and the legacy that Greene leaves behind. But she says she knows she has to find a way.

“It will continue,” she said. “We need it to continue.”