Big Machine Petting Zoo returns to Birmingham Zoo

× Expand Image courtesy of Birmingham Zoo

The Birmingham Zoo will host its second annual Big Machine Petting Zoo on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 9 a.m.-noon, giving families a chance to explore a variety of large vehicles and heavy equipment up close.

Held in the zoo parking lot, the free event will feature construction equipment, emergency response vehicles and public works machinery from organizations across the Birmingham area. Guests can meet the people who operate the vehicles and learn more about how the equipment is used to serve the community.

Participating organizations include Thompson Tractor, Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency, Birmingham Fire and Rescue, the Homewood Fire Department, the City of Birmingham departments of Transportation and Public Works, Mountain Brook Police and Homewood Police.

The event takes place during the final weekend before many students return to school, offering families one last summer outing before visiting the Birmingham Zoo's animal exhibits.

Admission to the Big Machine Petting Zoo is free. Regular zoo admission is required to enter the zoo after visiting the event.