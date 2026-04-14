BioBlitz invites community to document local wildlife at botanical gardens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host the Kaul Wildflower Garden BioBlitz from Monday, April 20, at 7 a.m. through Saturday, April 25, at 6 p.m.

The event invites community members to document plants, animals, fungi and insects within the Kaul Wildflower Garden using the iNaturalist app. Participants can join the project, record observations and contribute to a growing database of local biodiversity.

Those who document the most species will have a chance to win prizes, with winners announced during the Gardens’ Earth Day celebration on April 25.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration can be found at bbgardens.org/event/bioblitz.