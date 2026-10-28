Birmingham Botanical Gardens class explores growing microgreens at home

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host "Growing Microgreens: From Seed to Plate" on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Exploration Classroom.

Instructor Janell Diggs will guide participants through sowing seeds in a growing medium, caring for the crop and harvesting microgreens at their peak.

The class will also cover simple ways to use microgreens in everyday cooking, with a focus on adding fresh flavor and nutrients to a variety of dishes.

Each participant will take home a microgreens growing kit to continue the process at home.

Diggs is an Alabama Advanced Master Gardener and a member of the Capital City Master Gardeners Association, where Diggs has served as secretary, vice president and president. Diggs currently serves as education chair and lead intern class facilitator for the association.

Registration is $35 for Birmingham Botanical Gardens members and $40 for nonmembers at bbgardens.org/event/growing-microgreens-from-seed-to-plate.