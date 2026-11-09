Birmingham Botanical Gardens class uses drawing to sharpen observation skills

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host Drawing to Know: Strategies for Seeing and Recording the World Around You on Friday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Exploration Classroom.

Visual artist and teacher David West will guide participants through "deep looking" exercises designed to strengthen observation skills and help them better understand natural subjects through drawing.

The class will begin with an introduction to key observational drawing concepts before moving into hands-on exercises, supportive feedback and group discussion.

No prior drawing experience is required. Drawing materials are included in the registration fee.

West has more than 25 years of teaching experience and specializes in drawing. He holds a Master of Fine Arts in printmaking from Louisiana State University and spent 12 years as a professor of art. He now lives in Homewood with his wife and daughters.

Registration is $50 for Birmingham Botanical Gardens members and $55 for nonmembers.

For more information or to register, visit bbgardens.org/event/drawing-to-know.