Birmingham Botanical Gardens to host fall plant sale Sept. 18-19

× Expand Photos by Graham Yelton. Customers attending the sale have the opportunity to purchase various plants.

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens is gearing up for its annual fall plant sale Sept. 18-19.

The event is hosted by the nonprofit Friends of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Hundreds of plants — many of which have been nurtured at the Gardens by the Friends’ dedicated volunteer growing groups — will be available for purchase, according to information provided by the Gardens.

Expand Photos by Graham Yelton. Attendees of the sale have the opportunity to learn advice from seasoned gardeners, many of whom have trained through the Jefferson County Master Gardeners program.

Proceeds from the sale help support the Friends’ mission that is to protect, nurture and share the wonders of the Gardens.

New to this year’s fall sale is a members-only shopping experience on Friday from 8 a.m. to noon, with the public sale happening on Friday from noon to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Items available for purchase at the sale include natives, perennials, herbs, houseplants, tropicals, ferns, camellias, trees and shrubs.

Attendees of the sale also have the opportunity to learn advice from seasoned gardeners, many of whom have trained through the Jefferson County Master Gardeners program, according to information provided by the Gardens.

The program started in 1993, and with appeal to everyone from plant enthusiasts to aspiring gardeners, the sale is free and open to the public.

The sale is held outside in the “formal lawn and hill garden.”

Members will receive their annual member plant gift that is a Japanese water iris, grown at the Gardens.

“Fall is one of the best times of year to plant in Alabama, and our annual Fall Plant Sale gives the community a chance to bring home natives, perennials and other plants nurtured right here at the Gardens,” said Tom Underwood, executive director of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. “Your purchases and membership help protect a safe space to connect with nature and fund vibrant plant, gardening and environment education for adults and families.”

Those planning to attend the sale are encouraged to bring a portable wagon or cart. Payment by check or credit card only.

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens is at 2612 Lane Park Road in Birmingham. For more information about the sale, visit bbgardens.org.