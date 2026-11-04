Birmingham Botanical Gardens workshop explores traditional bamboo fencing

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host Constructing Bamboo Fences and Screens on Monday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Japanese Garden.

Japanese Garden Senior Horticulturist Julia Adams will demonstrate several traditional fence and screen-making techniques modeled after methods used by artisans for hundreds of years.

Participants will get hands-on experience with the Yotsume-gaki style of fence construction and learn traditional knot-tying techniques used in Japanese garden design.

While some materials and construction methods have evolved, including the use of pressure-treated pine for fence posts, Adams will focus on preserving the original design principles behind the structures.

Registration is $40 for Birmingham Botanical Gardens members and $45 for nonmembers, available at bbgardens.org/event/constructing-bamboo-fences-and-screens.