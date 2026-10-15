Birmingham Botanical Gardens workshop tackles invasive plant removal

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host "Invasive Plants 101: Maintenance, Removal, and Eco-Restoration" on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m.-noon.

The workshop will be led by Isabelle Bracewell of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Participants will spend the first hour in the Adventure Classroom before heading to the Kaul Wildflower Garden for hands-on instruction.

Bracewell will demonstrate pruning, plant removal, tree identification and restoration principles while focusing on nuisance, invasive, non-native and aggressive woody plants.

Because the outdoor portion involves physical work in densely vegetated areas, participants should bring garden gloves and wear long sleeves, long pants and closed-toe shoes. Birmingham Botanical Gardens will provide the remaining tools.

Registration is $45 for members and $50 for nonmembers, and it’s available at bbgardens.org/event/invasive-plants-101-maintenance-removal-and-eco-restoration.