Birmingham Boys Choir perform at Talladega NASCAR race

× Expand Photo submitted by Birmingham Boys Choir. Members of the Birmingham Boys Choir in attendance at the Ag-Pro 300 Nascar race in April at the Talladega Superspeedway. The choir submitted a video recording of the national anthem.

The Birmingham Boys Choir was recently invited to submit a video recording of their performance of the National Anthem to be played for the Ag-Pro 300 NASCAR race on April 23 at Talladega Superspeedway.

The boys in the choir enjoyed attending the race with their families as well as seeing and hearing themselves broadcast on the for all the race fans in attendance.

Birmingham Boys Choir is a non-profit organization that serves a 160-voice choir of young men from the ages of 8-18. Founded in the 1960’s, the BBC brought the tradition of young male voices together, a practice that dates back over 900 years.

This premier singing group offers two annual concerts – a Spring Concert and a Christmas Concert, along with several other collaborative performances throughout the year.

Under the direction of Ken Berg, the Birmingham Boys Choir has performed all over the world, including Japan, United States, Vienna, Czech Republic, Costa Rica and Ireland.

The choir recently held open auditions for its 2021-22 season.

For more about the organization, call 205-767-9219 or go to birminghamboyschoir.org.

– Submitted by Mandy Peterson, Executive Director, Birmingham Boys Choir and edited by Village Living.