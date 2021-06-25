Birmingham Boys Choir presents satellite concert at Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Boys Choir. The combined St. Luke’s ensemble made up of boys in grades 3-12 performs at Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church on May 18 during a satellite concert by the Birmingham Boys Choir.

The Birmingham Boys Choir recently performed an outdoor concert in each of its three satellite locations in the Birmingham area.

The concerts allowed the group to celebrate a season of wonderful music despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year.

The East Birmingham satellite concert was held on Tuesday, May 18, in the pavilion at Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church in Mountain Brook, according to a news release from Mandy Peterson, the choir’s executive director.

The East Birmingham group meets at Saint Luke’s, located at 3736 Montrose Road, each Tuesday during the school year.

The choir also presented outdoor concerts in May at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Vestavia Hills and Our Savior Lutheran Church in Chelsea.

A nonprofit organization, the choir consists of 160 young men from the ages of 8-18.

Under the leadership of longtime Music Director Ken Berg, the choir has performed all over the world, including Japan, Austria, Czech Republic, Costa Rica and Ireland. Berg has been the choir’s director for 43 years.

The choir is holding open auditions this summer for its 2021-22 season. Auditions can be scheduled at the choir’s website.

In other recent news, the members presented their 43rd annual Spring Concert virtually on June 1. The concert included selections from all of the choir’s ensembles and offered special recognition of its rising 8th graders and graduating seniors.

The choir also submitted a video recording of their performance of the National Anthem that was played at the Ag-Pro 300 Nascar race at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23.

The boys in the choir enjoyed attending the race with their families as well as seeing and hearing themselves broadcast on the for all the race fans in attendance, according to Peterson.

For more information, call 205-767-9219 or go to birminghamboyschoir.org.