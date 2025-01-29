Birmingham Zoo's opossum to predict weather on Groundhog Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Zoo Birmingham Jill, the Birmingham Zoo's resident Virginia opossum, will be making the weather prediction this year for Groundhog Day.

Birmingham Jill, the Birmingham Zoo's resident Virginia opossum, will be predicting the weather this Groundhog Day.

Jill will take over the holiday festivities for Birmingham Bill, the zoo's groundhog, so that he can sleep in. According to the zoo's press release, waking a sleeping groundhog isn't a great idea.

The traditional weather prediction ceremony is set to take place at the zoo at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Birmingham Jill will be available for pictures after her big moment in the spotlight.

To purchase tickets to the zoo, visit birminghamzoo.com.