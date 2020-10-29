Birmingham Museum of Art reopens with new exhibitions, safety protocols

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Museum of Art. After a long closure due to COVID-19, the Birmingham Museum of Art reopened to the public Oct. 6 with several new exhibitions.

After being closed for more than six months due to COVID-19, the Birmingham Museum of Art reopened its doors Oct. 6 and has five new exhibits on tap.

“While the pandemic is far from over, we believe that art is a powerful medium, with the ability to both heal and entertain at a time when our community may need it most,” BMA Director Graham C. Boettcher said.

The BMA spent weeks preparing to reopen safely and has implemented safety measures recommended by public health officials.

The museum has limited visitor attendance to 50% of its overall capacity and requires masks for all staff and visitors over the age of 2.

Three exhibitions opened Oct. 6:

► “Wall to Wall” is a new project that invites artists to activate the museum’s lobby and cafe with artwork inspired by the city.

► “All Things Bright and Beautiful” presents contemporary works from the BMA’s permanent collection to examine themes of power and agency.

► “Ways of Seeing: Buildings and Monuments” features 60 objects from the permanent collection that draw closer attention to Birmingham’s built environment.

► “An Epic of Earth and Water: Clare Leighton and the New England Industries Series’” opens Oct. 31 and features 12 wooden gravings created by Leighton for Wedgwood.

► “Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle,” opening Nov. 20, is a landmark exhibition of the iconic American Modernist painter. The series depicts American history from the American Revolution to World War I.

Admission to the BMA is free.

The Museum Shop will be open, but Oscar’s Cafe and Bart’s ArtVenture, an interactive space for children, remain closed until further notice.

The museum will continue to present digital offerings on its website.

For details, call 205-254-2565 or go to artsbma.org.