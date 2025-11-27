Birmingham-Southern College Alumni Choir to present annual carol service Dec. 5

The Alumni Choir of Birmingham-Southern College will present its 89th Service of Lessons and Carols on Friday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. at Canterbury United Methodist Church.

This year’s program, titled “Forward, Ever – Always: BSC’s 89th Service of Lessons and Carols,” will feature a selection of favorite music drawn from past carol services and performed by more than 70 BSC graduates.

Alumni have been rehearsing weekly since September, both in person and through livestream, to prepare the program.

The 2025 service will be conducted by Dr. James Bagwell, a 1988 BSC graduate and internationally known choral and orchestra conductor who also led the 2024 service. Rehearsal conductor Dr. Thomas C. Head, a neurologist and longtime choir member, has guided preparations for both the 2024 and 2025 services.

Organist Richard Charles Phillips, a 1981 graduate and choirmaster at Highlands United Methodist Church, will accompany the choir. Scripture lessons will be read by BSC alumni Jennifer Howard Waters, John Lemley and Laura Sisson, along with former BSC track and field coach Kenneth Cox.

The service is free and open to the public. It will also air on Alabama Public Television on Monday, Dec. 22, at 9 p.m.