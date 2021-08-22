Birmingham-Southern College featured in ‘Fiske Guide to Colleges 2022’

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham-Southern College. Birmingham-Southern College students at a fall festival held on campus in 2020. The school was recently included in the popular “Fiske Guide to Colleges.”

Now in its 38th year, the annual “Fiske Guide to Colleges” is called “the best college guide you can buy” by USA Today.

The best-selling college guide on the market — used by students, parents and guidance counselors — Fiske offers profiles of many of the “best and most interesting” colleges in the country.

Birmingham-Southern College in included in the 2022 edition of the guide.

Fiske describes BSC as a college “striving to prepare students for all aspects of the modern world, with high-tech facilities and a curriculum that prioritizes critical thinking, teamwork and global awareness.”

The school is pleased to be recognized by Fiske, said BSC President Daniel B. Coleman.

“While the past year has been difficult for students, faculty, and staff — and our worldwide community — Birmingham-Southern College has continued to provide the personalized education we pride ourselves on,” Coleman said in a news release in July.

BSC continues to emphasize “critical thinking, community and lifelong learning,” Coleman said.

The “Fiske Guide to Colleges” includes descriptions of more than 200 four-year schools and offers quotes from real students.

The guide is updated and expanded each year and includes a quiz to help students understand what they are looking for in a college; lists of strong programs and popular majors; indexes that break down schools by state, price and average debt; academic, social and quality-of-life ratings; and financial aid stats and acceptance rates.

Birmingham-Southern College is a four-year, private liberal arts institution that was founded in 1856 and affiliated with the United Methodist Church.

It has about 1,200 students from more than 30 states and 16 foreign countries.

For more, go to bsc.edu bsc.edu.

– Submitted by Birmingham-Southern College.