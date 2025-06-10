Birmingham Zoo brings in $165,000 from Tails in the Trails event

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Zoo × 2 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Zoo × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Zoo × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Zoo Prev Next

Over 500 guests joined the Birmingham Zoo Junior Board last month for the 15th annual Tails in the Trails fundraising event, bringing in over $165,000 for Carlito the Giant Anteater's habitat.

The Board set a goal of $150,000 for the event, but the team of young professionals quickly exceeded the goal via their Corporate Partner Program.

The outdoor celebration featured bites from area favorites, including Ladybird Taco, Rock ‘N Roll Sushi, Frothy Monkey, Hattie B’s Chicken, Taste, Ruby Sunshine, Seasons 52, Carrabba’s, 1918 Catering, Baba Java Coffee, Sherri’s Pub and The Mayor. Specialty cocktails and beverages were courtesy of United Johnson Brothers, Redmond Distillery, Tito’s and Coca-Cola. Live animal encounters stole the show as the event was held in the Children’s Zoo and guests were able to say goodnight to the animals in the Alabama Wilds’ barn.

The Birmingham Zoo’s Junior Board is a proud ambassador of one of Alabama’s most popular attractions and educational resources.

“The Board’s role is securing financial support for the Zoo, with a focus on projects to improve or build new animal habitats that our Zoo deems most important,” said Caroline Walker, Junior Board president. “Members also promote the Zoo’s overall mission of inspiring passion to conserve the natural world,” she said.

For a current list of the Birmingham Zoo Junior Board members, visit birminghamzoo.com/about-us/junior-board birminghamzoo.com/junior-board. The Junior Board is also accepting applications for the coming year. The application deadline is June 30.