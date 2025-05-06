Birmingham Zoo celebrates 70 years

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson A giraffe licks her nose while animal care professionals continue enrichment training sessions and everyday care at the Birmingham Zoo during COVID-19 on Monday, April 20, 2020. The cost for caring for the all of the animals for one day is $30,000.

For 70 years, the Birmingham Zoo has been more than just a place to see exotic animals — it has been a hub for conservation, education and community connection. What started as a small local attraction in 1955 has grown into one of the country’s most respected zoological institutions, dedicated to wildlife preservation and inspiring generations of visitors.

“Seventy years is a long time, and the zoo only made it through the support of the community,” zoo President and CEO Chris Pfefferkorn said. “There was some great support from the city of Birmingham and civic leaders and other folks that helped make the zoo what it is today. But without the community support, we wouldn't continue to be a success.”

A look back at the zoo’s history shows just how they built the legacy they’re known for today.

1950s: Humble beginnings

The zoo officially opened in 1955 under Mayor James R. Morgan, beginning with Monkey Island, elephants Mona and Susie, and a growing collection of animals. Early expansions included a miniature train, the Bear Moat, a hippo, and a pachyderm building — all before a zoo director was even in place.

1960s: Direction and growth

With F. Bob Truett as its first official director, the zoo improved animal care and expanded with new facilities, including primate, reptile and bird buildings. A focus on animal welfare led to larger enclosures and more educational programs. The newly created Alabama Zoological Society and its volunteer program expanded outreach efforts.

1970s: A new vision

A new master plan guided the zoo’s development, introducing a nursery, a new entry gate, a sea lion pool and an auditorium. New species arrived, including white rhinos and three more hippos. The staff expanded with roles dedicated to education and animal care.

1980s: Conservation takes center stage

The zoo prioritized conservation, opening new habitats such as the Flamingo Pond and a new veterinary clinic. The Primate and Predator Buildings still in use today were also built, and baby orangutans Daisy and Oliver arrived. Oliver remains a favorite of zoo guests.

1990s: Renovation and transformation

A period of major change began with Director Bob Truett’s retirement and new director Jerry Wallace. The zoo doubled its Species Survival Plan (SSP) animals, launched new educational programs, and demolished Monkey Island to make way for the Trails of Africa.

In September 1999, Mayor Richard Arrington and Arthur Henley led the way for the Birmingham Zoo to become a public-private institution.

2000s: Modernization and expansion

When Bruce Read, formerly of Disney World, became the zoo’s new director in 2000, a modern philosophy was adopted, introducing geographic-themed exhibits and world-class facilities, including the Junior League of

Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Flamingos walk in the grass as new clay is laid by the water in the habitat at the Birmingham Zoo Friday, May 1, 2020. The Birmingham Barons donated infield clay to the flamingo habitat at the zoo, which will help the birds begin nesting.

Birmingham Hugh Kaul Children's Zoo. New exhibits included a Komodo dragon, giant fruit bats, a maned wolf, Alligator Swamp, Alabama Wilds, the Butterfly Encounter and a renovated train station. Participation in SSPs was also expanded to include cinereous vultures, Pallas cats and others.

2010s: Sustainability and innovation

The grand opening of Trails of Africa brought an all-male elephant herd, followed by new habitats for African wild dogs, giraffes, bears and coyotes. The zoo expanded its conservation efforts, introduced beehives and pollinator gardens, and enhanced visitor experiences with new event spaces and educational programs. In 2019, the zoo received a facelift with a new entrance and administrative building.

Expand Photo courtesy of Dane Jorgensen The Birmingham Zoo will soon be welcoming Khan, a jaguar from the Jacksonville Zoo.

2020s and beyond: A future focused on conservation

The zoo continues to lead in sustainability, education and wildlife conservation. A new lion arrived, and flamingo chicks were born. Most notably, Cougar Crossing opened this year, bringing cougars and bobcats back to Birmingham. As it celebrates 70 years, the zoo remains committed to inspiring passion for the natural world and providing top-tier animal care — ensuring its legacy for generations to come.