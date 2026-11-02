Birmingham Zoo celebrates educators with Wild About Educators Day

× Expand Image courtesy of Birmingham Zoo

Birmingham Zoo will host Wild About Educators on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring special programming for teachers and other education professionals.

The zoo's Learning Department will offer interactive booths focused on topics including zoo volunteering, conservation and careers in animal care. Educators can also enter free prize drawings for items including a Birmingham Zoo family membership and behind-the-scenes tickets.

Special activities will begin with African lion training at 10:30 a.m., which does not require advance registration. An Animal Ambassador bird demonstration at 11 a.m. requires advance registration. The 11:30 a.m. elephant food toss also required advance registration and is already sold out.

"Camper for an Hour" begins at noon on Henley Lawn and does not require advance registration. An Animal Ambassador reptile demonstration at 1 p.m. requires advance registration. The cougar keeper chat at 2 p.m. does not require registration.

Any remaining spaces in programs with limited capacity may be filled on a first-come, first-served basis the day of the event.

Educators will receive $15 general admission for themselves and up to three guests throughout the day. The discount is available to active teachers, local and out-of-state educators, informal educators and administrative support staff. A valid educator ID or other documentation and photo ID are required.

The event itself runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., though the educator admission discount will be available for the entire day.

For more information, visit birminghamzoo.com/event/wild-about-educators.