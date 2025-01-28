Birmingham Zoo elephants see benefits of Mountain Brook roundabout project

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Birmingham Zoo Elephants greet new friends at Birmingham Zoo.

The elephants at the Birmingham Zoo are among the first to reap the benefits of the ongoing roundabout project in Mountain Brook.

The city is building roundabouts near the zoo at the intersection of the U.S. 280 ramps, Cahaba Road, Lane Park Road and Culver Road.

The project includes two roundabouts adjacent to each other: a smaller traffic circle that would connect U.S. 280 with Cahaba Road and Culver Road and would lead a transition into the second, larger circle, which would connect U.S. 280 with Cahaba Road and Lane Park Road, as well as the Lane Parke developments.

With construction underway, plenty of dirt has been displaced, but it found a new home in the zoo's elephant enclosure.

A video of the dirt being dumped and the elephants enjoying their new habitat addition was shared on the zoo's social media pages.

Watch the video below:

×

Construction is taking place mostly at night to prevent traffic issues, and City Manager Sam Gaston said the project is expected to be completed in August.