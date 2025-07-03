Birmingham Zoo: Free Admission on July 4 to Military and Dependents

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Birmingham Zoo The Birmingham Zoo will be open on July 4, 2025 to celebrate the national holiday.

After enjoying BBQ and before fireworks, the Birmingham Zoo will be open for some July 4th fun. See the new cougars and bobcats plus hundreds of other zoo animals to admire.

The Zoo will be open on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. In honor of the holiday, all veterans, active and retired military, including their dependents (up to six) will receive free admission with proof of valid military identification.

Zoo guests can enjoy seasonal favorites and special activities including the Junior League of Birmingham Hugh Kaul Children’s Zoo and splash pads, animal encounters with Ambassador Animals, Giraffe Feedings at the Kiwanis Giraffe Encounter, climbs on the Full Moon Bar-B-Que Adventure Tower, and feedings of the Zoo’s beloved lorikeets in the Lorikeet Aviary as they welcome the summer season and continue celebrating the Zoo's 70th birthday. A series of animal encounters and keeper chats are scheduled throughout the day on July 4 and throughout the entire summer season. Visit https://www.birminghamzoo.com/visitor-info/daily-activities/ for a complete list.

All rides and various activities are an additional cost – plus tax and are weather dependent. See birminghamzoo.com/visitor-info/ for updates and ride schedules.