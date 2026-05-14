Birmingham Zoo honored as tourism industry celebrates record year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau

The Birmingham Zoo was recognized as Attraction of the Year during the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau Annual Meeting, which highlighted a record year for regional tourism.

According to a newly released economic impact study, tourism generated $2.62 billion in economic impact across the Greater Birmingham region in 2025, along with more than 53,700 jobs and nearly $309 million in state and local tax revenue.

The Birmingham Zoo was among several organizations honored during the meeting for contributions to the area’s tourism industry and visitor experience.

The report found that the Greater Birmingham region welcomed approximately 4.17 million overnight visitors in 2025, continuing a trend of steady growth in conventions, sports tourism, festivals and leisure travel.