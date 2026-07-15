Birmingham Zoo named Alabama's Attraction of the Year

× Expand Image courtesy of Birmingham Zoo

The Birmingham Zoo has been named Alabama's Attraction of the Year for 2026 by the Alabama Tourism Department, recognizing its leadership in conservation, tourism and community engagement.

The award was presented during the Alabama Governor's Conference on Tourism on July 13 in Florence.

"The Birmingham Zoo represents the very best of Alabama hospitality by bringing people together through education, conservation and unforgettable family experiences," Alabama Tourism Director Lee Sentell said. "Being named Attraction of the Year is a testament to the dedicated staff and supporters who continue to make the Zoo a destination that visitors return to year after year."

The recognition follows a milestone year for the zoo. During its 70th anniversary celebration in 2025, the attraction welcomed more than 502,000 visitors, reinforcing its role as one of Alabama's top family destinations. As the state's only Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited zoo, it also welcomed 85 new animals, expanded educational programming, strengthened conservation initiatives and improved accessibility through its partnership with KultureCity.

Zoo President and CEO Chris Pfefferkorn said the honor reflects the efforts of the staff, volunteers, members and guests.

"To be included among the very best is incredibly meaningful to all of us," Pfefferkorn said. "Together, we're creating memorable experiences while inspiring people to care for wildlife and the natural world."

Among the zoo's recent additions is Wojciechowski Cougar Crossing, home to two rescued cougar cubs and two orphaned bobcats. The zoo also launched its popular Dino Safari attraction this year and plans to open a new axolotl habitat to the public on July 22.