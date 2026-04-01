Birmingham Zoo opens Libby’s Sensory Room to support inclusive experiences

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Zoo. Libby’s Sensory Room at the Birmingham Zoo The Birmingham Zoo opened Libby’s Sensory Room, a calming area created for individuals and families who may experience sensory overload, in February.

The Birmingham Zoo has introduced a new space designed to make visits more comfortable for guests with sensory sensitivities. In February, the zoo opened Libby’s Sensory Room, a calming area created for individuals and families who may experience sensory overload.

Located near the zoo’s main entrance, the room was developed through a partnership with KultureCity as part of the Sensory Inclusive Zoo Initiative. Through this program, the Birmingham Zoo has been recognized as a sensory-inclusive facility. Staff members have received specialized training to better support guests with sensory processing challenges and other invisible disabilities.

The initiative is focused on three goals: raising awareness about sensory processing needs, improving accessibility throughout the zoo and creating a more inclusive environment so families can fully enjoy their visit.

Libby’s Sensory Room honors the memory of Libby Hagan, who passed away in 2025 at age 11 after facing lifelong health challenges that included sensory sensitivities. The room was created in collaboration with Libby’s Friends and KultureCity as a tribute to her life and impact on the community.

Expand Photos courtesy of Birmingham Zoo. Libby's Sensory Room at the Birmingham Zoo The Birmingham Zoo opened Libby’s Sensory Room, a calming area created for individuals and families who may experience sensory overload, in February. Expand Photos courtesy of Birmingham Zoo. Libby's Sensory Room at the Birmingham Zoo The Birmingham Zoo opened Libby’s Sensory Room, a calming area created for individuals and families who may experience sensory overload, in February.

Designed as a quiet retreat within the busy zoo environment, the space offers visitors a place to step away from noise and crowds when they feel overwhelmed. Guests can use the room to relax and reset before continuing their visit. The permanent space opened in February and is available for individuals with sensory needs, including those with autism, PTSD and other invisible disabilities.

Zoo leaders say the sensory room reflects a high standard for accessibility and inclusion, offering support for visitors who may otherwise struggle with busy public spaces.

The addition of Libby’s Sensory Room is part of the Birmingham Zoo’s ongoing efforts to ensure all guests feel welcome. By increasing awareness and providing helpful resources, the zoo hopes to make the experience more accessible for thousands of families each year while honoring Libby Hagan’s legacy.