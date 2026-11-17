× Expand Image courtesy of Birmingham Zoo

Birmingham Zoo will host its annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 5, with seatings at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The event will take place inside Nourish 205, where families can enjoy breakfast in a holiday setting before spending time at the zoo.

Activities will include a visit with Santa Claus, with a photographer available to take photos at no additional charge. Children can also write and mail letters to Santa during the event.

Admission to the zoo is included, along with unlimited rides on the Protective Carousel.

Tickets are sold by table. A table for four costs $200 for nonmembers and $160 for Birmingham Zoo members. Children younger than 2 can attend free and will be seated in a high chair.

The event will be held rain or shine, and tickets are nonrefundable. Depending on weather conditions, some animals may not be on habitat during the event.

Space is limited. For tickets and more information, visit birminghamzoo.com/event/breakfast-with-santa-3.