Birmingham Zoo to host ‘Tails in the Trails’ event Oct. 1

The Birmingham Zoo Junior Board will host the 11th annual “Tails in the Trails” event at the zoo on Friday, Oct. 1, from 6:30-10 p.m.

The fundraiser will benefit the zoo’s new Cougar Crossing habitat.

To be held outdoors, the event will feature live music from Nationwide Coverage, hors d’oeuvres and favorite food items from about 15 area restaurants and beverage partners.

The Mountain Brook eateries taking part will include Craft’s on Church Street, Evelyn’s Southern Fare and Post Office Pies.

The “Tails in the Trails” event also includes a online auction which began Sept. 24 and continues until Oct. 1 at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for $45 plus tax but will increase to $50 plus tax the day of the event.

All guests must be ages 21 and up. Attire is cocktail casual.

For more information, call 205-879-0409 or go to birminghamzoo.com.