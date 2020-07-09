Birmingham Zoo to reduce days of operation as of July 13

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Birmingham Zoo during COVID-19 Animal care professionals continue enrichment training sessions and everyday care at the Birmingham Zoo during COVID-19 on Monday, April 20, 2020. The cost for caring for the all of the animals for one day is $30,000. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The Birmingham Zoo announced this week it will reduce its daily operating hours from seven days a week to five days a week.

The change is due to lower-than-expected attendance since the facility reopened to the public on June 8, according to a news release from zoo officials.

Beginning July 13, the Zoo will close on Mondays and Tuesdays until further notice. Guests and members can visit the zoo Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The zoo closed to the public March 19 to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19. Since it reopened, the facility has observed social distancing and other strict guidelines to keep staff and visitors safe.

However, attendance has still suffered, and revenues continue to decline as a result, the release states. A non-profit organization, the zoo relies on its 600,000 annual visitors for the revenue to maintain its daily operations and infrastructure.

The decision to close two days each week will help zoo administrators further control costs and reduce expenses.

In April, the Zoo established an Emergency Animal Fund to allow donors to help administrators raise the more than $30,000 per day needed to maintain the facility and care for 550 animal residents, including many endangered and sensitive species.

For more information, including safety protocols for visitors, call 205-879-0409 or go to birminghamzoo.com.