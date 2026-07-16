Birmingham Zoo welcomes critically endangered axolotls to new habitat

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Zoo

A new resident is making a splash at the Birmingham Zoo as its axolotl habitat opens to the public on Wednesday, July 22.

The exhibit, open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., gives visitors the opportunity to see the unusual amphibians up close while learning about one of the world's rarest and most fascinating species.

Native to the ancient waterways of Mexico, axolotls spend their entire lives underwater and are known for their feathery external gills and extraordinary ability to regenerate limbs, organs and even portions of their brain. Their unique biology has made them a favorite among scientists studying regeneration and healing.

Despite their popularity, axolotls are critically endangered in the wild because of habitat loss and other environmental pressures. The Birmingham Zoo's new habitat is designed to introduce guests to the species while emphasizing the importance of conservation and protecting vulnerable wildlife.

The exhibit opens as the zoo enters the final weeks of summer before school resumes, giving families another reason to visit Alabama's recently named Attraction of the Year and experience one of nature's most remarkable animals.