Birmingham Zoo’s education program recognized with national award

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. The Birmingham Zoo has been recognized with the AZA’s 2019 Education Award for its ZooSchool program.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) announced that Birmingham Zoo has been recognized with the 2019 Education Award for the Zoo’s significant achievement in the “ZooSchool” program. Birmingham Zoo received this national award during AZA’s September conference in New Orleans.

The AZA Education Award recognizes outstanding achievement in educational program design, judging programs on their ability to promote conservation knowledge, attitudes and behavior, show innovation and measure success.

Now in its ninth year, Birmingham Zoo’s ZooSchool is a week-long program focusing on conservation, the environment and the Zoo. This partnership with Birmingham City Schools serves over 700 seventh graders each year and provides a rich learning experience, aligned with state education standards, to a population of students who may not have frequent access to the Zoo.

“Our ZooSchool program is a perfect example of the many collaborative projects done between the Birmingham Zoo and partnering organizations to serve the citizens of Birmingham,” said Chris Pfefferkorn, Birmingham Zoo President & CEO. “Our unique approach uses innovative curriculum, hands-on learning and critical thinking to create an environment for every student enrolled in our ZooSchool program to build a personal connection to conservation. Zoo educators strive to ensure that each student departs with an abundance of knowledge and a greater appreciation for the natural world.”

Partners on this project include Birmingham City Schools and the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Center for Education Accountability.

“This one of a kind educational program utilized the Zoo’s 122 acres classroom to offer Birmingham City School students who attend ZooSchool a unique opportunity not available to any other students in the nation,” said Roger Torbert, Birmingham Zoo Vice President of Education.

To date, ZooSchool has served over 2,000 urban students who have limited exposure to wildlife and its surrounding habitats.

“Education at AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums is marked by a sharing of scientific discovery and a love of nature,” said AZA President and CEO Dan Ashe. “By sharing their knowledge and passion for wildlife through ZooSchool, educators at Birmingham Zoo are inspiring the next generation of conservationists.”

To learn more about AZA’s honors and awards, please visit www.aza.org/honors-awards.

Submitted by Samil Baker.