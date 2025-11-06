Birthplace of Veterans Day: Birmingham prepares for annual parade

Most people don’t realize it all started right here.

Raymond Weeks, a World War II veteran from Birmingham, was the driving force behind the creation of Veterans Day, organizing the first celebration in Jefferson County in 1947. He successfully lobbied President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who designated Veterans Day in 1954 as a national holiday honoring all who served — expanding beyond the original focus on World War I veterans celebrated as Armistice Day in the years before.

Birmingham is gearing up to host its annual Veterans Day Parade Tuesday, Nov. 11, a cherished tradition honoring those who have served and the sacrifices made by past and present military personnel and their families.

The National Veterans Day Foundation, a completely volunteer organization with no government funding, works throughout the year to plan the annual parade — the longest-running in the nation.

Retired Army Maj. Gen. David Burford of Greystone, an organizer, sees the parade as a reminder of how poignant patriotism and service can be.

“It’s an opportunity for us to plant the seed in young minds that patriotism matters,” Burford said. “It’s productive. It’s honorable. It can instill a curiosity that will eventually blossom into patriotism.”

Retired Army Maj. Gen. James Darden of Mountain Brook, another organizer, emphasized remembrance.

“It’s said that a person dies twice: one when they’re physically dead, and the second time is when they’re remembered no longer,” Darden said. “We cannot let that second part prevail; we have to always remember the fallen, whether or not it goes back to the Civil War, Revolutionary War — whatever it is. We cannot let those memories fade.”

National Veterans Day Parade

The 78th annual parade features veterans groups, marching bands and community organizations.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 11, 1-4:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Birmingham

Web: nationalveteransday.org