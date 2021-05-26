BirthWell Partners celebrates 10 years of making a difference

× Expand Photo courtesy of BirthWell Partners. Dalia Abrams and Susan Petrus, co-founders of the BirthWell Partners Community Doula Project, which is observing its 10th anniversary.

Alabama has a shocking maternal mortality rate: in 2016, 36 mothers in Alabama died within one year of giving birth, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. The pregnancy-related mortality ratio is 22 deaths per 100,000 live births.

BirthWell Partners Community Doula Project, a Birmingham-based nonprofit, is working to lower that statistic by training doulas for pregnant women who cannot afford to hire them. A doula is a trained professional who provides support for a mother during the pregnancy, during the birth and after the birth.

There are many factors that lead into the maternal mortality rate, said BirthWell Partners Director Dalia Abrams, and there’s only so much the organization can do.

“But providing someone with a trained person to be with them during pregnancy, postpartum, and during the labor and birth; to be a source of reliable information; to be an amplification of that person’s voice if there’s something wrong; to be an ear to bounce ideas off of — it helps people to get better care and to advocate better for themselves.”

Women generally know when something is wrong, Abrams said, but sometimes their symptoms are brushed off.

“Having a doula to call is an extra voice to tell them to listen to their gut and pay attention to what they’re feeling,” Abrams said.

Abrams and co-founder Susan Petrus created BirthWell Partners in 2011 with a goal to increase access to doula care. One way to do this was to increase the number of doulas available, so BirthWell Partners helps train doulas.

They also wanted to increase the diversity of doulas who provided care in Birmingham. When they started in 2011, there were a handful doulas in the area, but all but one were white, upper-middle-class women.

Leah Hayes, left, a doula with the BirthWell Partners Community Doula Project, shown with a client and her baby. BirthWell Partners is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Abrams became a Doulas of North America certified doula trainer and began to train new doulas. Today, the organization coordinates 40 to 50 doulas who work with them on and off at any one time, and the doulas come from a variety of backgrounds to suit a diverse range of clients.

About a third of the doulas who are trained with BirthWell Partners can attend the training at a free or reduced cost. In exchange, the doulas attend births for low-income clients.

“We call it a work-study,” Pertus said. “We provide the training, and they get the hands-on experience, and then our clients get services.”

When comparing birth outcomes from BirthWell Partners to the Jefferson County Medicaid births in 2013 (data comes in slowly, Abrams said), the BirthWell Partners outcomes had better results in multiple categories:

► Significantly less likely to have a cesarean section

► More likely to breastfeed

► Significantly less likely to use an epidural

Data seemed to show that BirthWell Partners clients also were less likely to have a preterm birth and less likely to have a low birth weight

Despite these better outcomes, there are a few misconceptions about having a doula that causes many people to forgo the service.

“Since we’ve started, we’ve seen an increase in the awareness of what a doula is, but there’s still not widespread knowledge of what a doula is, and there’s a lot of confusion in a doula’s role versus what a midwife does,” Pertus said.

In contrast to a midwife, a doula isn’t a medical professional — they don’t check dilation, blood pressure, etc. But birth is a psychological event, Abrams said, and the doula is there to be a trained companion and help a mother meet her goals and provide emotional support.

Another misconception is that doulas aren’t affordable. At BirthWell Partners, it’s a free service for those on Medicaid and can be provided at a low cost for other families. Many doulas will work with mothers on a payment plan, Abrams said.

Some people think doulas only support natural birth, Pertus said.

“There’s a perception of a doula as a crunchy, white woman,” she said, laughing. “I think we’ve been working to change that. There are a variety of personalities and styles.”

When Hueytown resident Tiffany Mosely began looking for a doula, she told Birthwell Partners her requirements. Foremost, she wanted to go completely natural — the epidural from her first pregnancy caused her a lot of pain. She wanted someone “earthy” who used natural, holistic medicine. BirthWell Partners paired her with doula Brittany Carter.

“She met all of my needs, and I couldn’t have done it without her,” Mosely said. “She made me relaxed through the whole process. I think she went above and beyond her call of duty.”

Inside of the delivery room, Carter set the atmosphere with music and turned on a diffuser. Then after the delivery, Carter taught Mosely how to make lactation cookies, how to make baby oil, how to make an herbal bath, how to massage her baby and more.

“She took a lot of the weight off of me — stuff I would have never even thought about,” she said. “She helped me pack my baby bag. Even when I had false contractions, she was still there. She kept me calm through this entire pregnancy.”

The most important part, Mosely said, is she has gained a lifetime friend.

BirthWell Partners turned 10 years old in May, and soon, the organization will have helped 500 mothers have successful pregnancies.

For more information, visit birthwellpartners.org.