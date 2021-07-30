Blair Cross of Troop 28 earns rank of Eagle Scout

× Expand Photo courtesy of Margaret Cross. Blair Cross, a rising junior at Mountain Brook High School, recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout at Troop 28 at Independent Presbyterian Church.

Blair Cross, a member of Troop 28 at Independent Presbyterian Church, earned the rank of Eagle Scout from the Vulcan District Eagle Board on June 10.

In his scouting career, Cross earned 22 merit badges and camped out a total of 41 nights. He served in several leadership positions, including assistant patrol leader, librarian and historian.

His Eagle Scout project was completed at St. Martin’s in the Pines senior living community. He built six planters and two benches for the residents and their visitors to enjoy.

Cross just completed his sophomore year at Mountain Brook High School. He is an active member of Independent Presbyterian Church as an Acolyte, a member of Beta Club and the French Honor Society.

He is the son of Margaret and Morgan Cross.

– Submitted by Margaret Cross.