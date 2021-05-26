BMA becomes sensory-inclusive certified

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Birmingham Museum of Art is now the first museum in Alabama to be sensory-inclusive certified. The goal is to welcome people with sensory sensitivities to all of the museum’s programs and events.

People with autism, dementia and PTSD often experience sensory sensitivities or challenges, including noise or overstimulation.

In fact, the Vestavia Hills nonprofit KultureCity told Village Living recently that 1 in 5 people has a sensory need.

KultureCity seeks to help those people feel comfortable taking part in normal public activities and has created over 600 sensory-inclusive venues.

“The work we do ensures that every individual, regardless of their ability, is welcomed,” KultureCity Executive Director Uma Srivastava said.

The organization worked this spring with the students of Leadership Mountain Brook to make the Mountain Brook branch of Iberia Bank sensory inclusive.

In addition, KultureCity recently partnered with the Birmingham Museum of Art downtown to make the museum and all of its programs and events sensory-inclusive certified.

The BMA is the first art museum in Alabama to become so certified, according to a BMA news release.

The staff is being trained to recognize guests with sensory needs and handle sensory overload situations.

Sensory bags, equipped with such items as noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads are available to museum guests who need them.

Prior to visiting the Museum, families can download the free KultureCity App to see the sensory features that are available.

“To know that you soon will be able to see families attend an art museum, a true community binding experience, with their loved ones who have a sensory challenge and who were not able to previously attend, is truly a heartwarming moment,” said Dr. Julian Maha, KultureCity co-founder.