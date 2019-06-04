Board of Education welcomes new president

× Expand Photo by Sam Chandler The Mountain Brook Board of Education voted Nicky Barnes as president for the 2019-2020 academic year. Barnes has served on the Board since 2015.

The Mountain Brook Board of Education voted Nicky Barnes as board president and Tommy Luckie as board vice president at Monday's meeting.

Barnes takes over for Elizabeth Dunn, who stepped down from the board last month after 10 years of service. Luckie takes over for Brad Sklar, who remains on the board.

"It's an honor," Barnes said. "I have big shoes to follow in."

Barnes has been a board member since 2015 and has had four children ascend through Mountain Brook Schools. Three have graduated, while her youngest is a rising senior at the high school.

Barnes said that great things are on the horizon for the school system in the coming year.

One item of business on her and the board's immediate radar will be the citywide referendum that will determine whether or not Mountain Brook's ad valorem tax jumps by 10 mills. The increase would benefit the school system exclusively.

A bill, Senate Bill 177, allowing the city to hold a referendum recently passed through the state Legislature and earned the signature of Gov. Kay Ivey. City officials have said the referendum will likely be held in the fall.

Barnes, Luckie, Sklar, Superintendent Dicky Barlow and new board members Jenifer Kimbrough and Jeffrey Brewer will help spearhead the effort to garner support for the increase. Monday marked the first meeting for both Kimbrough and Brewer.

They took part in a unanimous vote to approve the 2019-2020 board meeting calendar, in addition to approving Barlow's personnel recommendations and the sale or disposal of surplus items.

The board also green-lighted a few summer projects that will take place at the high school softball and baseball complex. Improvements include tree removal, grading and drainage work and the construction of a private access road. The projects received approval from the Mountain Brook City Council at its May 28 meeting.

The school board will hold its next meeting on July 15 at 3:30 p.m. in the Professional Learning Center.