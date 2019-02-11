Board recommends ad valorem tax increase for schools

× Expand Lexi Coon Photo by Lexi Coon.

Mountain Brook Schools is looking to add to its available funds for future use within the school system, and is hoping to do so through an ad valorem tax increase of 10 mills. The money from this tax would be set solely for education purposes.

During the Board of Education meeting on Feb. 11, Superintendent Dicky Barlow reviewed the resolution that requested to increase the tax, which Mountain Brook City Council reviewed later the same day.

This proposed ad valorem tax increase comes from the findings of the financial task force that was in operation to ensure quality education is provided while recommending future actions for the school system to take, which were discussed at the Board of Education meeting on Jan. 14. The task force was initially formed in August of 2018 in response to the financial stresses the state and education system have been under since the 2008 recession.

“We believe as a board it would be in the best interest for us to approve a resolution that recommends the ad valorem tax increase … And you can vote for it, or against it,” Barlow said. “But I would hope you would vote for it.”

The increased tax, which falls under the Special Schools Tax, is an “ad valorem tax for public school purposes,” according to the resolution prepared for the city council.

The resolution was reviewed by the city council through a public hearing the evening of Feb. 11, shortly after the Board of Education meeting, and council members voted to ask the state for a referendum. The resolution will proceed to the state legislature, and if approved there, a city-wide election will be set for residents to vote on the proposed ad valorem tax increase.

“And that’s what we’re trying to get to, is a vote to the people of Mountain Brook,” Barlow said.

At the council meeting, Barlow said the majority of the revenue from the proposed ad valorem increase would be put towards capital projects at the schools. He also said if the state approves a referendum, he hopes the city could see a vote in late 2019 or 2020.

The current millage rate is 99 mills for Mountain Brook, and if the referendum is approved and residents vote in favor of the ad valorem tax increase, it could bring the city's millage rate to 109.

Also during the meeting, board members:

Recognized Mountain Brook High School teacher Amber Benson as the Alabama Business Teacher of the Year.

Recognized the Mountain Brook Junior High seventh grade girls and boys basketball teams for being Metro Champions. The girls also went undefeated for the season, 19-0, and the boys went 17-2. Rep. David Faulkner (R-46) read a resolution recognizing both the teams and the coaches.

Recognized the MBJH Spartanettes for earning first place in pom and high kick at the American All-Star Southeast Region Dance Competition and the Mountain Brook High School Dorians for their performances at the UDA National Dance Team Championship. Spartanettes coach Lisa Lewis said the MBJH team also earned the Overall Junior High Sweepstakes for their high scores, and Dorians coach Lindsey Hull said the MBHS team placed sixth in the nation for the game day performances.

Recognized the girls and boys indoor track team for their accomplishments this season. The girls team won their 22 nd girls state championship, with Grayson Scott breaking the school pentathlon record and Holli Chapman breaking her own school record in the 400-meter run. On the boys side, Baynes Autrey broke the school record in the pentathlon, and Hunter Harwell broke the school and state record in the 3,200-meter run.

Approved the previously proposed digital literacy and computer science curriculum.

Approved personnel recommendations and the disposal or sale of surplus materials.

The next board meeting will be March 11 at 3:30 p.m. in the PLC.