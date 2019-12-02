Hoover woman identified as Mountain Brook homicide victim

× Expand Staff photo. A Mountain Brook Police Department vehicle.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office on Monday, Dec. 2, identified the homicide victim whose body was discovered in the Mountain Brook Athletic Complex parking lot early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from Mountain Brook Police Chief Ted Cook, Megan Louise Montgomery was a 31-year-old from Hoover.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Megan's family during this time of such tragic loss," the press release said.

Shortly after noon Monday, the primary suspect turned himself in at the Mountain Brook Police Department. He will be held at the city jail -- and his identity won't be released -- until warrants are obtained from the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.

An MBPD press release issued earlier Monday indicated the homicide was possibly related to domestic violence. The investigation remains active and ongoing.