Boiling N’ Bragging returns to Crestline

× Expand Photo courtesy of Children’s of Alabama. Children’s of Alabama hosts their annual Boiling n Bragging tailgate event in Crestline Village to kick off football season and raise money for their Critical Care Transport Team.

Now in its 16th year, Boiling N’ Bragging is back to kick off football season with food, music and a mission that hits close to home. The tailgate-style fundraiser will take place Friday, Aug. 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the grassy area across from the O’Neal Library in Crestline Village.

The event raises money for the Critical Care Transport team at Children’s of Alabama. It’s presented by Rotary District 6860 in partnership with Children’s and is expected to draw hundreds of community members, football fans and families.

“It started 16 years ago, obviously, with Rotary District 6860. They have been our longtime partner on this event,” said Kate Willingham, community development coordinator at Children’s of Alabama. “Each club raises a significant amount of money, and we have a committee that has Rotary Club members, and they’re just very motivated and love raising money for Children’s. We’re very lucky to have them as a partner.”

The event features a traditional tailgate atmosphere with food, activities and a Southeastern Conference football vibe.

“Boiling N’ Bragging is a tailgate to kick off football season. We have a shrimp boil. We have hot dogs and hamburgers. We have a kids zone with a bounce house, a face painter. There’s tables that you can come sit and eat at,” Willingham said. “Then we also have team tents from a bunch of colleges throughout the Southeast and also throughout Alabama as well… We’ll have some live music. There’ll be some giveaways from each of the team tents, but just a really good family experience.”

The location changed in 2023 from the Crestline Village parking lot to its current green space, and organizers are happy with the shift.

“It’s down in that grassy area across from the O’Neal Library, which we thought was an amazing change last year,” Willingham said. “We can fit more people. It just feels better. It’s not as hot down there.”

Entertainment will be provided by Lance and Rockstar from The Next Round Live. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door. Children 10 and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased at boilingandbragging.org.

“This event raises money for the Critical Care Transport team here at Children’s of Alabama,” Willingham said. “Rotary, throughout its years of service and raising money for the Critical Care Transport team, they’ve been able to help fund one of our new ambulances that goes on transports, as well as help for supplies that go in our helicopter.”

Because of the funds, the team is able to better serve the community and afford necessary resources for treatment.

“Supporting Children’s of Alabama, at any event, just benefits the entire community — Mountain Brook, all the Birmingham surrounding areas and Alabama as a whole,” Willingham added. “Philanthropy does so much for the hospital and helps us stand out and be able to give our patients great care.”