Bolt for Breast Cancer 5K & Fun Run set for Oct. 5

Photo courtesy of Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama Lace up for the Bolt for Breast Cancer 5K & Fun Run Oct. 5 at Crestline Field — races, kids' activities and more.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama will host its annual Bolt for Breast Cancer 5K and Fun Run on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at Crestline Field. Presented by ABC 33/40 and Thrivent, the family‑friendly afternoon event raises funds and awareness for lifesaving breast cancer research in Alabama.

The 5K race begins at 2 p.m., alongside the “Dolly Dash” 1‑mile youth fun run, where kids can run, walk, bike, or scoot to the finish line. After the races, participants can enjoy refreshments, music, face painting, an inflatable obstacle course, and more. The fastest woman and man in the 5K will be announced at the event. Festivities continue until 5 p.m.

Proceeds benefit the BCRFA, which funds collaborative and innovative research to diagnose, treat, prevent, and eradicate breast cancer. All funds raised stay in Alabama.

Advance registration is $35 for ages 13+, $25 for ages 4–12, and free for children 3 and under. On‑site registration opens at 12:30 p.m. Registration includes an event T‑shirt, while supplies last.

To register or learn more, visit boltforbreastcancer.com.