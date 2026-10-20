Bolt for Breast Cancer 5K raises more than $48,500 for Alabama research

× Expand Photo courtesy of Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama

More than 430 runners, walkers and supporters turned out at Crestline Field on Oct. 11 for the 2026 Bolt for Breast Cancer 5K and Fun Run, raising more than $48,500 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama.

The annual event, organized by the BCRFA Junior Board, funds peer-reviewed breast cancer research conducted at institutions across the state. Since its founding in 1996, the foundation has invested $17 million in Alabama-based research on prevention, early detection, treatment and survivorship.

“Bolt for Breast Cancer is a powerful example of what happens when a community comes together around a shared cause,” said Beth Davis, president and CEO of the BCRFA. “Every participant, volunteer, sponsor and donor plays a role in advancing research that saves lives. The funds raised through this event will directly support groundbreaking discoveries happening right here in Alabama that have the potential to impact breast cancer patients around the world.”

Ty Armstrong won the men’s 5K in 21:28.60, and Michelle Watts was the top women’s finisher in 24:57.46.

After the race, participants stuck around for face painting, an inflatable obstacle course, a bounce house and a soccer shootout, with refreshments from Craft’s, brick + tin and Birmingham Coca-Cola Bottling Company.

ABC 33/40 and Thrivent were the presenting sponsors. More information on the foundation and ways to get involved is available at bcrfa.org/get-involved.