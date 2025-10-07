Bolt for Breast Cancer raises over $51,000 for research

× Expand Photo courtesy of Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama Lace up for the Bolt for Breast Cancer 5K & Fun Run Oct. 5 at Crestline Field — races, kids’ activities and more.

The 2025 Bolt for Breast Cancer 5K and Fun Run returned to Crestline on Sunday, Oct. 5, drawing more than 500 participants and raising $51,689 for breast cancer research in Alabama.

Organized by the Junior Board of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA), the event featured a certified 5K and a 1-mile Dolly Dash through the heart of Mountain Brook. Proceeds from the race support BCRFA’s mission to fund lifesaving breast cancer research conducted across the state.

“The $51,689 that we raised together will make an impact throughout Alabama,” said Erica Mitchell, Junior Board member and event chair. “These funds will enable groundbreaking breast cancer research to occur, leading to new information, improving quality of life for patients and hope for future generations faced with a breast cancer diagnosis.”

Ty Kimberlin placed first in the men’s 5K, while Adela Negron-Flores was the top female finisher.

After the run, attendees enjoyed refreshments from Birmingham Coca-Cola Bottling Co., Craft’s and brick + tin, plus family activities like face painting, an inflatable obstacle course and a bounce house.

Since its start in 2018, the Bolt for Breast Cancer has raised more than $260,000 for the BCRFA. All proceeds remain in Alabama, funding research that helps diagnose, treat, and prevent breast cancer worldwide.

For more information or to get involved, visit bcrfa.org.