Botanical Gardens 2026 Spencer Lecture to feature FLOWER Magazine founder

× Expand Image courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

The Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host the 2026 Spencer Lecture on Thursday, March 12, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. The event will feature Margot Shaw, founder and editor-in-chief of FLOWER Magazine, as the guest speaker.

Now in its 19th year, FLOWER Magazine highlights homes, gardens, entertaining and lifestyle. Shaw is a frequent speaker at antique and garden shows, museums, botanical gardens and design centers. She is also the author of the recently released book “Flowering Outdoors: Gardens & Parties,” which showcases floral design ideas for outdoor entertaining and home spaces.

A reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium, followed by the lecture at 6 p.m. in the lecture hall. A book signing will follow the talk.

The event is free and open to the public and is currently sold out, but those interested can call 205-414-3950 to be added to the waitlist.