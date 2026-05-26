Botanical Gardens children’s camp explores how nature inspires engineering and design

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host “Nature’s Engineers,” a children’s summer camp running June 8-12 from 9 a.m. to noon each day.

Designed for children ages 4 through rising third grade, the camp will explore how animals, birds and insects inspire human technology and engineering. Campers will study natural structures such as spiderwebs, bird nests and beaver dams before designing and building their own creations inspired by nature.

Organizers say the hands-on program encourages creativity, observation and problem-solving while helping children better understand the natural world.

The cost is $160 for members at the family level and above and $200 for nonmembers.

Registration is available at bbgardens.org/event/natures-engineers.