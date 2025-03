× Expand 17th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens will be hosting the 18th annual Cherry Blossom Festival this weekend.

The family-friendly event will celebrate Japanese culture, featuring performances, activities and a Hanami (flower viewing) experience.

The festival will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking on site is limited and the BBG asks that people carpool when possible.

