Botanical Gardens to host “Garden to Table” summer camp

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host its “Garden to Table” children’s summer camp from June 1-5 for children ages 4 through rising third graders.

The camp will run daily from 9 a.m. to noon and will focus on gardening, nutrition and hands-on food education.

Participants will learn where food comes from, how fruits and vegetables are grown and how ingredients from the Gardens can be used in simple recipes. Activities will include exploring the Bruno Vegetable Garden, the Herb Terrace and fruit trees in the Conservatory.

Campers will also learn about composting, healthy eating and the nutritional benefits of colorful fruits and vegetables through interactive lessons and activities.

The program is designed to combine science, gardening and nutrition education in a hands-on outdoor environment. Those interested can register their children at bbgardens.org/event/garden-to-table.