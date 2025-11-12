Botanical Gardens to host Tree Medicine walk Nov. 14

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens Tree Medicine Plant Walk

Herbalist Cameron Strouss will lead a Tree Medicine Plant Walk on Friday, Nov. 14, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Participants will learn to identify medicinal trees such as tulip poplar and cedar, explore their traditional uses, and discover how to apply them in everyday wellness. The walk is designed for all experience levels and blends botany, herbalism and nature connection.

The class will meet at Blount Plaza. Cost is $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

For more information, visit bbgardens.org/event/tree-medicine-plant-walk/.