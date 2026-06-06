Botanical Gardens workshop teaches advanced plant propagation technique

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host “Air Layering: Propagating Difficult-to-Root Plants” on Friday, June 12, from 9-11 a.m. in the Japanese Garden.

Led by Senior Horticulturist Julia Adams, the workshop will introduce participants to air layering, a propagation technique used to multiply plants that are often difficult to root through traditional methods. The session will include instruction on the science behind the process as well as hands-on practice throughout the garden.

Organizers say the technique is particularly effective during the summer growing season when plants are actively producing new growth.

Adams oversees the Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Japanese Garden and has a background in plant sciences and public horticulture. She previously worked at the Denver Botanic Gardens, where she developed a special interest in Japanese garden design and maintenance.

The workshop is open to gardeners of all experience levels. Registration is required. Cost is $40 for members and $45 for nonmembers.

For more information or to register, visit bbgardens.org.