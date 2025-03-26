President Trump nominates Mountain Brook's Brian Christine for Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brian Christine. Dr. Brian Christine is running in the Republican primary for the state Senate District 15 seat.

Brian Christine has been nominated by President Donald for Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Christine is a Mountain Brook resident and urologist at Urology Centers of Alabama who previously ran in the 2022 Republican primary for state Senate District 15 and for the District 5 seat on Jefferson County Commission in 2023.

He gained 41% of about 20,000 votes cast in the Republican primary for the state Senate District 15 in 2022, but he withdrew from the 2023 county commission race and endorsed retired Alabama Supreme Court Justice Mike Bolin for the spot instead, saying he was the stronger candidate due to experience.

According to a Facebook post made by the Alabama Republican Party congratulating Christine on his nomination, he is "a longtime Conservative grassroots activist and dedicated supporter of the Alabama Republican Party" and "has been a steadfast advocate for strong, patient-centered healthcare policies."