Bromberg’s Village Christmas Tree, photo contest return for holiday season

Bromberg’s continues one of Mountain Brook Village’s most recognizable holiday traditions with the arrival and lighting of its annual live Christmas tree outside its Mountain Brook store at 2800 Cahaba Road.

The nearly 30-foot Fraser fir is brought in from North Carolina each year just before Thanksgiving. After being lifted into place on the lawn in front of the store, the tree is adorned with approximately 30,000 white and colored lights, a process that takes several days of preparation and decorating. Once completed, the display remains lit through New Year’s Eve and serves as a focal point of seasonal activity in the Village.

Visitors frequently gather in front of the tree to take photos, a custom that has grown alongside the tradition itself. “Capturing memories that last long after the season ends has become a holiday tradition for the community,” said Ricky Bromberg, president of Bromberg’s. The company encourages families, couples and friends to stop by, enjoy the display and participate in the annual photo contest.

To enter, guests may take a photo or video with the Bromberg’s Village Christmas Tree and share it on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #BrombergsTree. Participants should also tag Bromberg’s on Instagram (@Brombergs) or Facebook (@BrombergsJeweler).

Those without social media can submit entries by email to contact@brombergs.com with “Bromberg’s Tree” in the subject line.

All entries using the hashtag or email submission will be included in a drawing to win a $500 Bromberg’s gift certificate.

A winner will be selected on Christmas Eve. Bromberg’s notes that the contest has received hundreds of submissions in previous years, ranging from family portraits to creative nighttime shots.

For more details, visit brombergs.com/event/brombergs-tree-photo-contest.